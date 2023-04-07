Staying healthy! Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley has been keeping Bravo fans up to date with her weight loss journey. While the reality star loves to workout, her fit physique is a result, in part, of watching what she eats.

“I am so excited to officially announce that I’m partnering with @nutrisystem! I can’t tell you how amazing I feel after just a few months on their program – I’ve already lost ELEVEN pounds and SEVEN INCHES!” the Bravo star announced in January 2021, revealing her partnership with the program in an Instagram post. “It’s truly become a lifestyle for me and I’m loving it so much.”

Following her social media reveal, Dorinda has been showing off her body with tons of bathing suit photos.

In April of that year, the Make It Nice author offered another weight-loss update, reveling that she was down a total of 14 pounds. As 2021 came to an end, and 2022 started, the Bravo alum revealed that her resolutions were all about health and wellness.

“This year my resolution is to find quiet time for myself and to make sure I stay close to my family. I want to just be a little selfish to make sure that I continue to look after my health and wellness,” she said in a January 2022 Instagram video. “The new year means lots of people are starting their weight loss journeys, and I hope my experience can help you succeed.”

Explaining her weight loss journey, Dorinda revealed that it all happened following “COVID and quarantine” in 2020.

“We were all eating. I realized I had gone way overboard and thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. What am I going to do about this?'” Dorinda shared, noting that she “gained almost 20 pounds that first year.” To combat the weight loss, she looked for “a program that I didn’t have to think a lot about, that had variety and provided the nutrition I needed.”

When it comes to her body now, the RHONY alum looks and seemingly feels better than ever! Scroll through the gallery to see Dorinda’s weight loss journey over the years.