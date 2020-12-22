If you’re a reality star watcher, you know Draya Michele. She’s a mom, a wife and a scene stealing beauty. Before she was an LA basketball wife, Draya Michele was a little girl who wore lipstick to school in the 2nd grade and got in trouble for it. Now, a self-proclaimed makeup guru, she credits the extra time at home (and the proper lighting for applying makeup) for kicking up her skills a notch.

So, what does a beauty junkie like Draya want in her holiday stocking this year? Listen up, Orlando Sandrick, we got the scoop.

Makeup makes me feel very feminine

Stockings or Presents? What do you open first?

DM: Definitely stockings. They’re usually either gift teasers or items I can actually use on Christmas Day.

What does every Holiday stocking need?

DM: In my opinion, every holiday stocking needs a tweezer, mirror and an eyelash curler. They come in handy in all types of situations. In my stocking this year, I am hoping to find a Japonesque Lash Curler and Japonesque Tweezer — this brand has amazing beauty tools. Plus, I could always use some makeup wipes, moisturizer and of course chocolates.

Who gets the biggest holiday stocking in your house every year?

DM: No competition. It’s my youngest son, Jru. He’s the baby of the family and gets a lot of love.

Your makeup bag will never be without?

DM: A small mirror and an eyebrow pencil.

Your total-glam Holiday party lipstick and nail color?

DM: Matte burgundy lipstick on my lips and a solid red nail.

Easy, out the door, makeup tricks?

DM: I’ll usually fill my eyebrows in real quick with a pencil, put on a natural, rose lip balm, and pinch my cheeks to add some color.

A makeup tool you won’t leave the house without.

DM: My Japonesque Tweezer and lip gloss.

Makeup trend you are loving right now?

DM: I’m really into winged eyeliner right now.

Where you’ll be this holiday season?

DM: I’ll be safe at home hanging with my family.

Wanna fill your stocking up like Draya? Snag these must-have essentials:

Japonesque Mini Mirror & Tweezer Set. Available at Target or Target.com

Japonesque Mini Lash Curler. Available at Target or Target.com

The Original Makeup Eraser. Available at MakeUpEraser.com

