Is Drew Barrymore next on Pete Davidson‘s list of Hollywood starlets to date? The talk show host jokes that she’s not “young and hot” enough to date the comedian.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with me,” Drew, 47, shared on the Monday, December 5, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “That’s not it at all. We’re at very different ages. We’re at very different places in our life.”

The podcast hosts responded, convincing the 50 First Dates star — who shares two kids with ex-husband Will Kopelman — that the former Saturday Night Live alum, 29, has been “into a lot of moms lately.” After thinking about it, Drew changed her stance.

“You know what, yeah, you’re right! A lot of moms. Well, hell,” the Blended star said. “You know, on second thought … ”

However, further discussing relationships, Drew explained that having such a public relationship is “nerve-wracking” to her.

“I’m such a slow burn now. I think I would need a lot of time to figure out if this was actually functional and working before I’d want to introduce you to the kids or before I would want to publicly decree,” the former child actress explained. “If you date someone in the public eye, you don’t have that luxury.”

Drew also admitted to only going on “a couple dates a year.”

Her dating life comments on “Chicks in the Office” come nearly two months after Drew revealed in an October blog post that she hasn’t had sex in years.

“After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters,” the Flower Beauty Cosmetics founder wrote at the time. “I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while.”

Drew and Will, 44 — who got married in July 2012 and were together until August 2016 — share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, together.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is … something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way,” she added. “I am just in a completely different place in my life, and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So, I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level.”