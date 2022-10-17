Actress Drew Barrymore hasn’t had sex in the six years since her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016 and is proud of how she’s adjusted her priorities about love. “After two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while,” Drew confessed in a Sunday, October 16, blog post.

“Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honor and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is … something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way,” she wrote. Drew, 47, and Will, 44, share daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8. The pair married on June 2, 2012, and split in August 2016.

“I am just in a completely different place in my life, and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So, I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level,” the Blended star continued.

“I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time,” Drew explained.

“I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of mourning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be. It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time,” the talk show host shared.

Will married Vogue executive Alexandra Michler in August 2021, and Drew called her a “beautiful” and a “wonderful” stepmother to the former couple’s children during a November episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that year.

“That’s what I, as my own individual and no one else just me, needed to do and I honored that and I respect myself for it, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed,” The Wedding Singer star revealed, light-heartedly adding, “So for the record, I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing.”