DWTS’ Brooks Nader Gives Flirty Response to Gleb Romance Rumors

Dancing With the Stars contestant Brooks Nader revealed how she felt about the little makeout session she had with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko.

“Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?” Brooks, 27, said in an interview with Extra on September 27.

The Sports Illustrated model admitted that her kisses with Gleb, 41, were genuine, but said that she was still single.

“Everything that you see, like, online and on TikTok or whatever is real, there’s nothing fake about it. I’m not a fake girl. We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship,” Brooks continued. “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”

The chemistry that Brooks and the Dancing With the Stars pro have on the dance floor is undeniable, and fans were quick to gush about some flirty TikTok videos Brooks posted in September. In one video, Brooks was staring sultrily up at the camera while dancing with Gleb. In another, she playfully danced while sitting on Gleb’s lap.

However, Brooks confessed that she didn’t want her vibes with Gleb to take away from the hard work she’s putting in during rehearsals this season.

“I really want people to take me seriously as a dancer because I’m actually working really hard to learn the routines. So, I want people to focus on that too,” Brooks said. “Gleb is an amazing teacher, and I’m having a really good time. I’m, like, a vibe person and Gleb has an amazing vibe and he has great energy and he really wants me to have a great experience with Dancing with the Stars. He’s very focused on that.”

She concluded, “He’s just an amazing teacher and it’s not a bad gig from me either to spend like six hours a day just sweating and rehearsing with him every day. It’s fantastic.”

Despite the swimsuit model’s efforts to shut down romantic rumors about her and Gleb, the day after the interview, she and the Russia native were spotted making out again in Beverly Hills. The two were seen exiting Wally’s during a casual night out. Brooks donned a pair of cutoff jean shorts, a trucker hat and a T-shirt. Gleb sported a plain black tee and jeans.

Before her turn on Dancing With the Stars, Brooks was married to Billy Haire. The two met in 2015 and she got candid about their disastrous first date in a 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“I ate, like, my first bite of sushi — he already had everything ordered — and I sprinted to the bathroom, and I was projectile vomiting everywhere,” Brooks explained. “Because I got really sick, I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about. Then I sprinted out of the date, and he thought that I just didn’t like him, and that was my way of getting out of it. But I did like him at the time, and I do now. There were many dates after that — he was totally hooked after I sprinted out throwing up.”

Billy, 38, proposed to Brooks in 2018, and the two went on to wed in New Orleans in December 2019. However, in May, a rep for Brooks revealed to People that the couple had decided to divorce.

“The split is amicable,” the spokesperson said.