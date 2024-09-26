DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Reacts to Maks’ Criticism of Anna Delvey

Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy had some thoughts about his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy’s criticism of Anna Delvey, and it seems he’s firmly on Team Maks.

“I think you need a Maks in this world, and you need a Val in this world,” Val, 38, told Extra’s Melvin Robert on Wednesday, September 25. “Sometimes I appreciate Maks just standing on business and always saying how it is.”

Anna, 33, was the first celeb to get the boot from DWTS season 33. She and her partner, Ezra Sosa, performed the Cha Cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” while both of them sparkled across the stage in blue and pink rhinestones. However, the judges weren’t all that impressed with her performance and the “fake heiress” walked away with a score of 18 out of 30. The low score resulted in Anna being eliminated.

When host Julianne Hough asked the former felon what she would take away from her Dancing With the Stars experience, Anna shocked fans with her answer.

“Nothing,” she said with a shrug of her shoulders.

Anna’s flippant reply has earned criticism from viewers and dancers alike, including Maks, 44.

Maks hasn’t held back in his feelings about the con-artist’s casting on the show from the start. On Monday, September 23, Maks sat down for an appearance on “The TMZ Podcast” and he referred to Anna as a “professional liar” and stated that he was “absolutely not” a fan.

“You’re gonna bring that person [on stage] and say, ‘Here’s a platform that a lot of people waited their entire actual career to be a part of,’ to also get a moment of a personal story [where they] can say, ‘This is who I actually am,’” Maks explained. “Will I believe anything this lady says? Absolutely not.”

Maks also had some harsh criticism for Anna’s moves on the dance floor.

Disney/Eric McCandless

“She wasn’t great,” Maks admitted, referring to Anna’s Cha Cha. “You can blame the nerves and say, ‘Hey, everybody’s human and this person is not used to that stage.’ Bulls–t. Hold on a second — didn’t she con people into believing she was, like, fully fashion this and special like that? And that takes a lot of guts.”

He continued, “It takes a lot of self-control to present yourself a certain way, even if you’re so nervous. I don’t buy this ‘she was nervous’ stuff. She’s a s–tty dancer, and [her] personality is not really going to help her in this competition.”

Anna has never been one to take criticism lightly, and the con-artist turned socialite was quick to respond to Maks’ words. She shared a screenshot of the article from TMZ with the headline about her “s–tty” dance moves via Instagram Stories, and added her own clap back.

“Who’s this Maksim person? Is he poor?” Anna wrote above the article on Monday, September 23.

Regardless, it appeared as though no love was lost between Maks and Anna, and she certainly didn’t seem too bummed to take her exit from Dancing With the Stars.