They did — in spectacular fashion! Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson managed to top their wow-worthy engagement — she said yes while floating among snowcapped mountains atop a hanging bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland — with a splashy Italian wedding.

“It was everything they’d hoped for and more,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The perfect Italian dream with more than 200 guests from all over the world.”

The three-day affair included a sunset cruise down the Amalfi Coast, a reception at a 16th-century renovated hilltop castle and a beachside brunch under lemon trees. The Supergirl actress, 32, and Gossip Girl alum, 37, “felt very honored that so many people made the trip to celebrate,” says the source.

Amy’s 4-year-old son, Andreas (from a previous relationship), served as Ed’s best man, and more little ones may soon join him.

“Ed and Amy plan to have kids together right away,” says the source. “Andreas is really looking forward to that.”