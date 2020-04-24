Need some entertainment tonight? Then be sure to check out the Elvis Duran Stay at Home Ball, a benefit concert streaming on the Elvis Duran YouTube channel on Friday, April 24.

With over 50 artists participating — including Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Sofia Carson, Ally Brooke and more — the Stay at Home Ball, which benefits Project C.U.R.E, will truly be a night to remember. Check out the full lineup and get details on how to watch below.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it right here.