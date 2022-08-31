Painful night out. Model Emily Ratajkowski showed off her nude body after being left wounded from a night of rocking out to Bad Bunny during his Yankees Stadium concert in New York City on Saturday, August 27.

“Bad Bunny battle wounds,” Emily, 31, captioned a nude photo shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31, showing off her bruised hip.

Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Though it’s unclear how she sustained her injury, the brunette beauty and a gal pal were spotted attending the Puerto Rican rapper’s stadium show in the Bronx over the weekend as they enjoyed the concert from the field. Em donned an orange and cream zebra printed ultra-high cut bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. She completed her look with a low-rise khaki miniskirt, black belt and knee-high black cowboy boots as they danced the night away.

“Can you tell we had fun seeing Benito last night?!” she captioned a slideshow of photos and from their fun-filled night.

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to flood the comments section with praise of the model.

“MILF,” Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn wrote with a fire emoji. Author Stephanie Danler requested that the California native “never take these boots off.” “Didn’t show the ankle breaker,” DJ Diplo wrote alongside her snapshots.

Emily’s night out comes amid news of her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Life & Style confirmed in July that the pair had called it quits after four years of marriage.

“She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong,” a source said at the time.

Following the news of their split, it was revealed that the producer allegedly cheated on her “multiple” times, In Touch reported on August 22.

“[Sebastian] strayed on multiple occasions,” the insider claimed, while a second source alleged that the New York native was unfaithful while Emily “was pregnant” with their son.

Though she has yet to file for divorce from the Uncut Gems producer, the I Feel Pretty actress is “talking to attorneys about custody of [their son],” the second source added.

Just one week later, on Wednesday, August 31, the same day she shared photos of her “wounds,” Emily was seen moving out of the former couple’s Manhattan apartment.

The exes – who tied the knot in a surprise New York City courthouse ceremony in February 2018 – welcomed their first child together, a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.