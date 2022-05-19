Emmy Rossum isn’t one to be constantly posting thirst trap bikini photos on her Instagram page. So, when she does share sexy swimsuit snapshots, it’s a real treat for fans.

The Shameless alum has posted bikini photos sparingly over the years, giving rare glimpses into a tropical vacation here and there, or a Fourth of July spent at the beach. While she’s not one to flash her flesh a lot on social media, fans got to see a lot more of Emmy when she portrayed iconic Los Angeles billboard queen Angelyne in the eponymous Peacock miniseries that debuted on May 19, 2022.

To play the extremely busty ’80s blonde bombshell, Emmy wore three-pound prosthetic breast plate, a voluminous platinum blonde wig and several sets of contact lenses. The entire process to transform the actress into her Angelyne look took between three to seven hours daily in the makeup chair. That meant many 2 a.m. wakeup calls for Emmy to begin her day before filming could get underway.

“I was very, very empowered in the body, in this hyper-feminine goddess form. It’s obviously very different than my body,” Emmy told Yahoo Entertainment. “And in terms of recreating her billboard poses and the original archive footage that we do as well, it was very important to me to get it authentically as perfect as we could, because we’re also balancing this incredibly unconventional way of storytelling with hyper-fantasy elements as well.”

“I found it to be completely liberating to look in the mirror and not see myself at all,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter about transforming into Angelyne. “At first, it’s unnerving. But feeling lost gives way to this real liberation — from myself and the hang-ups that can impede a performance.”

As for Emmy’s diet to maintain her bikini body, she’s been eating nutritiously since she was a child, as she was raised on a macrobiotic diet and her family didn’t even own a saltshaker.

“It’s pretty clean,” she told The Cut about her nutritional habits. “I am allergic to gluten, and I have a sensitivity that causes immediate canker sores. I’ve been off wheat since I was about 13 years old, so almost forever. I went off cow’s milk. Not off dairy completely because I still eat dairy and some cheese. But I went off of cow’s milk for my skin and I realized that almost any pimples went away.”

“But other than that, I eat everything,” Emmy confessed, admitting, “I eat sugar, I eat carbohydrates, I eat gluten-free breads. Some of my favorites are roasted chicken and roasted vegetables. I love eggs, I love omelets. I love Burrata so much. I want to take a Burrata-making class!”

