It was a night where magic met reality at the Connecticut Convention Center, as Connecticut Children’s “Miracles & Magic” Gala, held on November 11, 2023, transcended all expectations this year by raising $1,502,962, a significant increase from last year’s gala. The event sparkled a little brighter with the star power of Diane Guerrero and Jessica Darrow, renowned for their roles in Disney’s “Encanto,” who graced the gala with their enchanting presence.

Embracing the Gala’s “Encanto”-inspired theme, the venue transformed into a world of wonder, reminiscent of the vibrant and magical universe of the film. The attendance of Guerrero and Darrow, who lent their voices to Isabela and Luisa in the beloved movie, added an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event, thrilling nearly a thousand attendees who came to support this noble cause. Throughout the event, the dynamic duo elegantly mingled with attendees, capturing moments in photos and conversation and sharing special connections with some of the evening’s most significant guests – the children presently under the care of Connecticut Children’s Hospital. Witnessing the radiant expressions on the children’s faces as they encountered the voices behind their cherished characters added an undeniable enchantment to the occasion.

This year’s Gala in Connecticut surpassed all expectations, cementing its status as a premier event on the state’s social calendar. The red carpet, meticulously curated by Jane Owen and Julia Lesser of JOPR, unfolded to welcome notable ESPN figures, including Field Yates, Elle Duncan, Gary Striewski, and Seth Greenberg. Their presence infused the gathering with an additional layer of glamor and sportsmanship, creating a magnetic appeal for both sports enthusiasts and those seeking a diverse social experience.

Said Foundation President Paulanne Jushkevich, “A successful Gala is no small feat, and one that raises in excess of $1.5 million is just remarkable! We could not be more grateful for the amazingly generous individuals and organizations, as well as the dedicated volunteers, who contributed to this astonishing result. Above all, we are overwhelmed by what this support will mean for the children and the families who look to Connecticut Children’s for expert care and a renewed sense of hope.”

Adding to the star-studded affair, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and United States Senator Richard Blumenthal graced the red carpet, solidifying the Gala’s indisputable reputation as a must-attend event. Jane Owen, the creative force behind Jane Owen Public Relations (JOPR) and a recent addition to the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Board played a pivotal role in extending invitations to these esteemed guests, ensuring a vibrant celebration. Notably among the attendees was Jane’s husband, the Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Fernando Ferro, who joined their table alongside friends Doru M. Angelo and Kim Santos.

From the Colombian marketplace ambiance during the cocktail hour to the fortune tellers and emerald jewelry, every detail echoed the enchanting spirit of “Encanto.” The Ballroom, mirroring the Madrigal family home, provided a backdrop for an evening filled with vibrant Latin rhythms from SonMilanes and breathtaking performances by Tumbaga, The Colombian Dance Company of New York.

Culinary delights inspired by Colombian cuisine, prepared by the Convention Center’s chef, were a highlight, as was the magic and illusion brought by Arthur Trace. The presence of Darrow and Guerrero, mingling with guests and sharing their experiences from “Encanto,” brought a touch of Hollywood to Hartford.

The event held both live and silent auctions. Some notable donations included a generous medley of skin care beauty products from La Roche-Posay, a generous basket of Covergirl’s most popular items, a luxury soccer-inspired sustainable clothing brand Able Made $3,000 gift card, and socks, Knockout Fitness personal training session package, and a unique dining experience at Miami Michelin Star restaurant Elcielo owned by Colombian Chef Juanma Barrientos and many more. The event’s fundraising efforts, notably the Bid for Kids Live Auction and Live Appeal, were tremendously successful, with the gala exceeding its goals in support of Connecticut Children’s Fetal Care Center. As donations flooded in, the same “Miracle Candle” from the film was displayed on the big screen filling up and growing brighter and brighter representing the rising generosity of the Gala’s guests. Jessica and Diane were also spellbound by the candle ceremony, during which donors were given their own “Miracle Candle”. illuminating the ballroom, symbolizing the transformative power depicted in the film, where ordinary candles become vessels for miracles.

The evening concluded with lively tunes from Avenue Groove, capping off a night of joy and generosity.

Foundation President Paulanne Jushkevich expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support and highlighted the special contribution of Darrow and Guerrero in making the evening memorable. “Their participation brought a unique magic to our Gala, inspiring everyone present to open their hearts and wallets for our cause,” she said.

CEO Jim Shmerling echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the crucial role of every participant in making a difference in children’s lives. “Our friends, team members, patient families, and supporters played an indispensable role in our pursuit of a healthier future for all children. Their support is the foundation upon which we create magic and perform miracles for the kids who rely on us. Together, we can continue to make a profound impact, ensuring that no children’s health journey is without hope. We are grateful to all who joined us in making this vision a reality”.

As the curtain falls on this extraordinary gala, the echoes of compassion and support reverberate, ensuring that the magic ignited here will continue to illuminate the path toward a healthier and more hopeful future for all children. As the only health system in Connecticut dedicated entirely to pediatrics, Connecticut Children’s will be able to continue its vital work, bringing healthcare and hope to children and families.

https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/

Article presented by Tom White