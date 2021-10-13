The cannabis and hemp industries have evolved greatly over the past few decades. As research advances, so do the number of products available today. CBD can be purchased across all of the 50 states and medical marijuana is now legal in dozens of states and recreational use has been decriminalized or made legal in many more.

As the industries continue to grow, there are questions arising about some forms of cannabinoid-based products. Delta-8 THC is one example. This cannabinoid gaining rapid popularity has taken the industry by storm. But do we know everything we should to make an informed purchase? The answer is yes, now we do.

Real Tested CBD: Delta-8 Resources

Delta-8 THC is the grey area on cannabinoids currently. The legality of this cannabinoid in particular is ever-changing. Nonetheless, more and more products are emerging on the market targeting both cannabis and hemp connoisseurs alike. So how do you make an informed decision and purchase of this new cannabinoid on the rise? Turn to Real Tested CBD’s full D8 Resource Page.

From the best products backed by third-party lab test results to how delta-8 is made, we break down everything you need to know about delta-8 THC. Learn where to shop for delta-8 THC state by state, and learn the ins and outs of the legality surrounding this cannabinoid. Answer all your questions on the differences between CBD, delta-8 and traditional THC.

A Brief Breakdown of Real Tested CBD’s D8 Resources Page

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 is a type of cannabis product that exists in the space between marijuana and CBD. While it has similarities to both, it is its own product. The product is a derivative of hemp. Delta-8 itself is what happens when the THC in legally usable THC is converted to delta-8. Unlike CBD, Delta-8 is reported to make people feel a degree of intoxication. It is not quite as intense as marijuana, but users do report a mild euphoria and a change in perception of reality. A variety of anecdotal reports exist about the effects of the substance, with users reporting this type of high. For example, one user reports feeling energized and able to conduct more work. Others have said it helps them feel less anxious and that it reduces pain and anxiety.

Is Delta-8 THC Safe?

This question is difficult to completely answer based on available information. Furthermore, there are no studies that demonstrate the long-term impacts of delta-8 THC, so it is impossible to determine the long-term safety of the product. However, in terms of immediate safety risks, users have reported using delta-8 THC, safely enjoying the product, and not reporting any immediate after-effects. It is worth noting that delta-8 is sold in a very different regulatory scheme in the United States: There is no one supervising its manufacturing or sale, and no governmental authority that conducts regular testing or examinations of its product. This is very unlike the legal marijuana marketplace.

How Is Delta-8 THC Made?

Delta-8 THC is made by a conversion process. One of the things that make creating delta-8 so easy is its chemical similarity to delta-9 THC, more commonly known as the type of THC that is found in marijuana. Delta-9 THC has a double bond on its 9th carbon, while delta-8 THC has that bond on its 8th carbon. Delta-8 THC is usually made by starting with CBD. From there, the conversion process is relatively easy. This also explains why Delta 8 THC has become so popular over the past few years, as CBD was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill. The passage of that bill also created a legal gray area in which Delta 8 THC exists.

To learn more about delta-8 THC and its effects on the human body and brain and well as where to buy high-quality delta-8 THC, check here for our Full D8 Resource Page.