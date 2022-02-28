Farrah Abraham is clapping back at fans who criticized her decision to allow daughter Sophia to get a septum ring nose piercing on her 13th birthday. Not only is she reinforcing that it was done in a “profession and clean” way, the Teen Mom OG alum says that if Sophia wants more piercings, “more power to her!”

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah explained in a Sunday, February 27, interview with TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy and I covered those bases.

“So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too,” the former MTV star continued, sharing how piercings might be where she draws the line for body art during her daughter’s teen years. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday,” Farrah confessed.

Sophia took getting pierced like a pro according to her mom, who said that her daughter didn’t do too well when it came to getting a vaccination jab. “Even though I wasn’t for it, she did better than her COVID shot — I am shocked,” Farrah said about how her daughter handled getting her septum pierced.

Farrah added that kids grow up a lot faster today than they did during her teenage years, even though she rose to fame as teen in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant while expecting Sophia by her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood. “I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13,” Farrah explained adding that she wanted to make sure her daughter’s piercing was done in a safe environment. “I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection”

Sophia proudly showed off her nasal accessory to the world in an Instagram video documenting the process on February 23. “I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!” Sophia wrote in the caption, gushing, “I am so happy with how it turned out! Farrah gushed in the comments, “SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13-year-old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”