Social distancing in style! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were spotted rocking face masks and gloves while out and about in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old rocked a neon swimsuit while showing off her ~assets~ and wore a black mesh coverup on top. She also accessorized with a pair of furry Fendi slip-ons from a few seasons back. Though the slides are no longer available online, the sandals they do have available this season range from $750 to $1,290 — so undoubtedly, the MTV starlet’s pair also cost a pretty penny.

It’s no surprise to see Farrah showing off her bod. After all, she worked hard for it after giving birth to her only child in 2009. “Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up,” the bombshell previously told Life & Style of her exercise routine. “I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else.”

Plus, she’s all about finding out what works for her — and then really dialing up the intensity. “There have been a lot of good new workouts,” Farrah added. “So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen.”

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been,” Farrah gushed to L&S. “I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been.”

Farrah’s 11-year-old is totally her mini-me. The dynamic duo is often spotted in coordinating outfits — a true testament to their special mother-daughter bond. Recently, the proud mama spoke about how she and her daughter are dealing with quarantine.

“Sophia has been online schooled for a couple of years now. Sophia really does two-and-a-half hours of school a day,” she told fans on Instagram on March 16. “She gets through all her schooling she has to get done. Then, she gets to do fun things like learn about how to create videos and edit and be super creative. Do her dance classes online, do her acting classes online. Everything can be done from home and online. I’m such a homebody.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Farrah and Sofia out and about in face masks and gloves.