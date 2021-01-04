This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Many people assume a Yankee made the “Hanky Panky.” However, this cocktail first appeared at London’s swanky Savoy Hotel. Although it’s not as famous as other Prohibition-era concoctions, the Hanky Panky is well worth a try if you love sipping bitter botanicals…or saying funny cocktail names!

For a little extra spunk, why not add our citrus-flavored CBD oil to your coupe glass? Sure, CBD wasn’t around in the 1920s, but it adds a soothing touch to this gin-based drink.

CBD Hanky Panky Recipe

Unless you’re a cocktail connoisseur, chances are you haven’t heard of Fernet-Branca before. This key ingredient in the Hanky Panky is a unique Italian herbal liquor with an ABV of around 40 percent. Invented in the 1840s, this unique blend quickly gained traction for its supposed medicinal properties. To this day, many people in Europe and South America use Fernet-Branca to tame their tender tummies.

Like the German Jägermeister, we don’t know what’s in Fernet-Branca’s herbal formula. However, people who try Fernet-Branca say it has a predominately bitter taste.

If you’re not used to digestifs like Campari, then it might take a little time to warm up to Fernet-Branca. However, as the taste grows on you, feel free to add a few extra dashes to this CBD cocktail.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz dry gin

1 ½ oz sweet vermouth

1 dash of Fernet-Branca

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange peel

Directions

Pour gin, sweet vermouth, and Fernet Branca into a mixing glass

Add ice and mix until well chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange peel

Even with one dash of Fernet-Branca, some people complain the Hanky Panky is too bitter for their taste. If you’re not used to bitter cocktails like our CBD Negroni, then you might want to add a spritz of fresh orange juice. While it’s not traditional, the OJ could help sweeten your drink without seriously altering the flavors.

It’s also worth noting that “fernet” refers to an herbal liquor category, while “Branca” is a brand name. Therefore, you could find many other fernet blends on the market. Although the Branca blend is the authentic choice for a Hanky Panky, there might be another fernet recipe that jives with your tastebuds.

