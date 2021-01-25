This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you were asked to name a famous Cuban cocktail, we bet you’re not going to say “Airmail.” Despite Bacardi’s advertising efforts, this sweet cocktail hasn’t gone mainstream. However, connoisseurs who love Caribbean flavors must give this sudsy champagne cocktail a try.

To give this drink extra “lift,” we’ve decided to add a touch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Although CBD won’t send you “sky-high,” we promise it will reduce your mental “turbulence.”

CBD Airmail Cocktail Recipe

As we hinted in the intro, Bacardi Rum was the first company to popularize the Airmail back in the 1930s. Although Bacardi didn’t patent the Airmail, most bartenders that know about this drink stick with Bacardi Gold Rum. Of course, you could use any rum that suits your preferences; just remember to pick up an aged variety.

It’s also worth mentioning that the original Airmail had a postage stamp garnish. Of course, in our world of e-mails and text messages, we understand if you don’t have any stamps on hand. Therefore, it’s OK to serve this drink either without a garnish or with a lime twist.

Related: How does Tribe CBD compare to other CBD brands in the industry? Click here for Real Tested CBD’s review of Tribe CBD and their independent lab test results. Bringing the transparency directly to you.

Ingredients

1 oz gold rum

1 ½ oz Champagne

½ oz lime juice

½ oz honey syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lime twist (optional)

Directions

Pour rum, lime juice, honey syrup, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about eight seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled champagne flute

Top with champagne

Garnish with a lime twist (optional)

If you’re a dedicated reader of Tribe CBD’s blog, you might’ve noticed the Airmail’s specs are quite similar to both the French 75 and the daiquiri. Indeed, many people claim the Airmail is simply a fusion of these two iconic cocktails. The rum and lime juice come from the daiquiri, while the champagne top comes from the French 75.

The unique feature in the Airmail is the choice of sweetener. While the French 75 and daiquiri include simple syrup, a standard Airmail always calls for honey syrup (aka “runny honey”).

FYI: if you’d like to learn how to make honey syrup at home, be sure to read this previous Tribe CBD blog post. You could also find our recipes for the CBD daiquiri and CBD French 75 on these links.

How Much CBD Do I Need To Feel Effects?

A common question we hear from customers is how much CBD they need to feel effects. Unfortunately, since everyone has a different metabolism, there’s no “standard CBD dosage.” That’s why Tribe CBD now offers our CBD oil in three concentrations: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg.

If you’re new to CBD, we recommend starting with the lowest possible dose and gradually working your way up. Once you feel CBD’s effects, be sure to write it down in a journal so you’ll always know your CBD tolerance level.