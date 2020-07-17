Get to Know Your Favorite Food Network Personalities — Including Guy Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli and More

While there is no denying streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu have a lot to offer, there’s just something so comforting about turning on Food Network. Watching Guy Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and other personalities is always a good time — plus, you might actually learn a thing or two.

In addition to straight-up cooking programs, a lot of the competition shows — i.e. Guy’s Grocery Games, Beat Bobby Flay and Chopped — are the perfect combination of entertainment and education.

If you’re a big fan of Chopped, for example, there’s a strong possibility you know risotto cannot be effectively prepared in 30 minutes. Oh, and don’t even get us started on using the ice cream machine in the dessert round.

As for Guy’s Grocery Games, it’s captivating to watch contestants work with the crazy curveballs Guy throws their way. During Summer Grillin’ Games Part 2, which aired on July 15, 2020, the chefs were forced to collect their groceries in a tiny fishing net.

Additionally, they could only shop from odd-numbered aisles (1, 3, 6, 9, etc.). Of course, many important ingredients like dairy, meat and condiments were located in the even-numbered aisles. In conclusion: Don’t audition for the show if your best dish is avocado toast.

Beyond the programs, Food Network is so enjoyable to watch because all of the personalities seem like family — to the audience and each other, for that matter.

When Alex Guarnaschelli won Iron Chef in 2012, Bobby Flay, who also competed on the show for years, was incredibly supportive. “When I did win, Bobby Flay came up to me and said, ‘The best thing about this moment is how much you deserve it,'” Alex previously gushed to Closer Weekly.

Winning the prestigious title also positively impacted Alex’s career. “First of all it was a huge confidence hurdle to be on a competition show and tell myself inwardly the whole time I could win and I deserve to win and I just have to get it together in my head,” the NYC native expressed. “A lot of it is cooking and a lot of it is just the right headspace.”

