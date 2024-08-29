On August 20, George Clooney auctioned himself off for more than $80,000. The winning bidder gets to hit the town in NYC with the Wolfs star on September 24, joining him for cocktails, dinner and a private Q&A. But questions about the 7-year-old twins he and wife Amal share, Ella and Alexander, are likely to be off-limits.

George, 63, recently revealed the extreme lengths the couple go to in order to keep their kids out of the spotlight — at times, even avoiding trips to the hospital — given her job as an international human rights lawyer and their efforts together fighting systemic abuse with the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

“We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there,” he told GQ. “So we have to work hard at trying to stay private.”

This August, Russia labeled the married duo’s nonprofit organization — which the aforementioned Charitybuzz auction benefited — as “undesirable.” Meanwhile, Amal, 46, has been vocal about recommending war crimes charges in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

“He’s proud of their work, but it is scary,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “George has told friends he’ll do anything to protect his family: The kids never go anywhere without a pack of bodyguards, they only fly private, they have private doctors who come to their home, and their friends are all vetted. Money is no object when it comes to his loved ones’ safety.”