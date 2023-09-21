Known as Villa Oleandra, George Clooney’s Lake Como estate is legendary. The Ticket to Paradise star, 62, has entertained oodles of famous friends at the waterfront manse – including the Obamas, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and even hosted a wedding for pals Emily Blunt and John Krasinski there in 2010. The Northern Italian home is actually where Geroge met his own wife, Amal when a buddy brought her to one of his 2013 dinner parties.

Despite this storied history (and the mayor of Laglio naming him an honorary citizen), George is now saying arrivederci to the mansion he’s owned since 2002. “Amal told George it was time for a change,” says an insider of the 45-year-old human rights lawyer, who shares twins Alexander and Ella, 6, with the actor. “He was reluctant at first, but now he couldn’t be happier.”

The Clooneys quietly put the villa on the market, reportedly asking $107M – quite an increase from the $12M George paid – to spend more time at the French wine estate they scooped up in 2021. “While there were rumors about them selling before, the time is perfect now because the kids are getting older and they just can’t logistically go to Italy for months at a time,” says the insider. “Alex and Ella have school, and it became a burden to schedule. George and Amal realized maybe it’s time to give the house up to a new family to start making memories.”

FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Their latest digs, the 425-acre Domaine du Canadel estate in Provence, France, are ripe for memory making, as well. “Amal loves spending time in France, and they’d been searching for a home there since they started dating,” says the insider. “Provence has been a really nice change for the whole family.”

Getty

One of the drawbacks of Lake Como was how there wasn’t much of an extended community, says the insider, and almost all of their social life revolved around the home. “In Provence, they have neighbors and friends they can interact with,” shares the insider. “It’s much more of a community feeling, like they have at their mansion in England.”

Plus, George, who sold his tequila brand, Casamigos, for a reported billion bucks in 2017, sees possibilities in the property’s vineyards. “A wine business isn’t out of the question,” says the insider, adding George has long admired buddy Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval Winery. “The move is a chance for a fresh start and cool business opportunities, which George is always interested in!”