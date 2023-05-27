Spice up her life! Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell has traded in the wild pop star life for being a supportive wife to a Formula 1 racing chief and a mom of two. Keep reading for details on the pop star’s husband, kids and family.

Is Geri Halliwell Married?

The pop princess wed Red Bull Formula 1 racing team principal Christian Horner on May 15, 2015, in Bedfordshire, England, six months after announcing their engagement. Geri wore a couture lace wedding gown by Philippa Lepley featuring long sleeves and a train.

“People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don’t really know what it’s going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing,” she said in an interview on the U.K.’s This Morning in October of that year.

She added, “The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I’m honest and I hadn’t met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, ‘I think I’ve met the man I want to marry.'”

Geri is a regular presence at Formula 1 races across the world, supporting her husband’s team, which won the coveted Constructor’s Championship in the 2022 season. She has gone by the surname Horner ever since marrying Christian.

Does Geri Halliwell Have Children?

The “Wannabe” singer welcomed her first child, daughter Bluebell Madonna, in 2006, whom she shares with former boyfriend, British director Alexander Simon “Sacha” Gervasi. Geri’s fellow Spice Girls stars Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton are Bluebell’s godmothers.

Geri became a mom for the second time when she and Christian welcomed a son, Monty, on January 21, 2017.

“The word I’d use to describe where I am in my life is ‘content’. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that’s not reality,” she told Hello! about motherhood in 2022.

She also gushed about how her marriage to Christian was so blissful.

“It has been a total revelation to me, meeting a man I can completely be myself with. We have a very playful relationship – we tease each other a lot,” she told the publication, adding, “Before Christian and I got together, I had no interest in marriage. I was the classic singleton, always getting myself into romantic gaffes that never worked out.”