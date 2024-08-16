Your horoscope forecast for the week of August 18 through 24.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

If you’ve been feeling stuck in the same situation for too long, why not look for new ways to step out of the box? Now’s a great time to get your mind and body into the best shape ever.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

You need to think big if you want to take a substantial leap up the ladder of success, Virgo. Adopting a super confident image with words and actions to match will make others sit up and listen.

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

If you’re feeling restless, a change of scenery could be just what you need to calm your spirit. Having the space to do your own thing is important now, so give yourself permission to do those things that you love.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Your deep, meaningful mood has you digging to find the best path ahead. Pay special attention to what makes you happy, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

This week, relationships are in the spotlight. Get out and enjoy yourself in the company of people who bring out the best in you.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

With your ambitious mood coming into play, what seemed like hard work should now get easier. Especially, if you adopt the right mind set.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

As life picks up momentum, you’ll want to keep it going. Use this week to indulge in some twosome time with your lover, catch up with old friends or get creative pursuits underway.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

No one appreciates relaxing and unwinding as much as you do, Pisces. This week, you should finally get the chance to put aside some playtime just for you.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

Positivity is key right now. Mini dramas could escalate, so keep a tight rein on your emotions to ensure that things don’t get blown way out of proportion.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

With the social scene ramping up, you won’t want to miss out. While walking a fine line between taking it easy and working hard can be tricky, it really comes down to balancing your time well.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

You love to have people around, but someone close could test your patience. If you decide to respond, choose your words wisely.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Continue to march to your own tune! Though some may not understand it, you don’t have to justify following a unique path to anyone.