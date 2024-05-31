The forecast for the week of June 2 ​through June 8.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

If you need to reach out to someone or make a lasting impression, putting the effort in now should pay off. Don’t give too much about yourself away, though. A little mystery could make you more desirable

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

What seems like an obvious choice to you may not make sense to someone else — especially if you’re not solid on the facts. If you want to get your point across, be sure to do your homework.

Leo: July 23 – Aug. 22

With so much on your plate, you’ll want to be organized and ready to pounce when necessary. Just don’t forget to make some space for your friends and family, Leo.

Virgo: Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

You can see that good times are coming up. Getting to that point could be another matter. Give yourself a head start by letting go of those situations or people who keep you running in place.

Libra: Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Relationships come under the microscope, giving you the chance to bring that special someone closer. Single? Search out a fresh face to spice up your life.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

With impatience kicking in, you’ll want to reach for your goals. You’re keen to start making progress, so know your priorities and get going.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

This week may start out feeling complicated, but the path ahead should soon become clearer. If you’re open to romance, stay alert as love could pop up when you least expect it.

Capricorn: Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

You have the knack of knowing what people want and others like having you around. Teamwork is key though, so delegate when necessary, Capricorn.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

The boring stuff can wait, Aquarius. This is the kind of set-up you like: friends everywhere, chatting, texting and partying, with you in the center.

Pisces: Feb. 19 – March 20

When life gets busy, it’s important to find time for yourself. Focus on making your living space more attractive so you have somewhere to relax.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The motivation to get ahead is strong, but so is the possibility of crossed wires. Be extra clear when connecting with others.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Big ambitions encourage you to step up the pace. While some things may seem out of your reach, if you stick with it, you should find your path.