Life & Style takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 15 through September 21!

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

If you need time to yourself this week, it’s best to avoid power struggles. The magical atmosphere will nudge things into place, so it’s best to be patient.

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help, especially if you have a project that needs launching. Socializing, networking, even chit-chatting, should prove worthwhile, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Just because someone offers you advice, doesn’t mean you should take it. You know in your heart where you should be heading, Sagittarius.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Anyone who thinks they can control you should think again! You refuse to be pushed around, even if it’s by someone you admire.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Guided by instincts and driven by passion, it’s little wonder why you get what you want. The earthy energy of this week could slow your plans down a little, though.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

A fabulous future lies ahead but getting there is a puzzle you need to solve. Letting go of anything that’s hindering your progress is a great starting point, Pisces.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Instead of running around fulfilling other people’s agendas, focus on your own needs for a change, Taurus. More than one lucky break could fall in your lap this week, so stay alert!

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Where’s the party, Gemini? You should find you’re at your charismatic best this week, drawing new friends and lovers your way with ease.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

When the chance to reach for new horizons comes your way, it’ll be up to you to make the first move. Your instincts are red hot, so listen in and act when the time is right.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

This week is all about laying a proper foundation, Leo. Comfort at home is important. Look for ways to make your space inviting.