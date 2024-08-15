Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos has been receiving some unwanted NSFW photos and requests in her DMs ever since appearing on Gerry Turner‘s season of The Golden Bachelor.

“I got d–k pics,” Joan 61, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, August 14. “And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor. It was scary. My kids were like, ‘Give me your phone, mom. We’re blocking all this.’”

“I had a hard time navigating that process because they’re total strangers,” the reality star said of her sudden fame. “I didn’t really respond to those much. Or I would have cute little conversations and say, ‘Thank you, you’re so flattering,’ or whatever. But none of them seemed to be anything that would really work out or that I felt particularly comfortable with.”

Joan chose to leave Gerry’s inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor in week 3, despite a romantic one-on-one date with the leading man. She told fans in an October 2023 Instagram post, “My journey to find love took a detour this week as I traded the mansion for motherhood and headed home to be with my family. Family comes first, period. Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first.”

ABC/John Fleenor

The mom of four later revealed during the November 2023 Women Tell All episode that her daughter was suffering from postpartum depression after having a baby.

The Rockville, Maryland, resident still made quite an impression on producers, as she was announced as the first Golden Bachelorette on May 14.

Joan shared a “pack with me” Instagram video on June 12 as she got ready to head off to film the show. “I don’t know what to bring cause I don’t know what any of the dates are,” she lamented while later showing off an entire suitcase full of shoes.

“This is all a little bittersweet cause I’m leaving my family for seven weeks and that’s a little scary. But you know, in the end I could come back and maybe have the love of my life and someone to share my great life with,” the school administrator added. Joan noted her children would be joining her for the first few days to shoot some promos in California so she would have a little more time with them before embarking on her journey.

Joan was previously married to her husband John for 32 years before he died in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer. The couple had four kids together: daughters Allison and Erica and sons Nicholas and Luke. Joan is also a grandmother of two.

When Joan went on The Golden Bachelor, her ABC profile said she was “looking for a family man with whom to blend her life.”

In a first-look video in July, Joan explained what she’s currently looking for in a suitor. “I’m very picky about a man being a gentleman. Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble,” she revealed.

Joan’s 24 contestants were revealed on August 13 and featured an extended member of Bachelor Nation.

Mark Anderson, the father of season 28 Bachelor contestant Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on the show, is in the running for Joan’s affections. Mark is a widower after the 2018 death of Kelsey’s mother and is now hoping to find love again.