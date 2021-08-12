A crucial part of the team! Olympic gymnast Grace McCallum wowed the world as part of Team USA at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo — and she looks so good while performing her routines in various stunning leotards, whether it’s at the Olympics or in other competitions.

The University of Utah gymnastics team member gushed over the Team USA silver medal win — which she shares with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Sunisa “Suni” Lee — following the victory in July 2021. “OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS. I’m so unbelievably proud of this team. We stuck together through it all and fought till the very end,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m truly blessed to have to have such an amazing team, the fighting four.”

However, the Minnesota native’s Olympic journey was almost completely dashed by a previous injury. Five months before the Olympic trials, Grace suffered a boxer’s fracture in her hand while working on a balance beam routine. “I kind of thought my Olympic dreams went down the drain right then,” she told local publication KARE11 in July.

According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, a boxer’s fracture typically occurs “when people punch something” and consists of a broken metacarpal, also known as the hand bone, which connects to the pinkie finger. “I had days where I’d go up and then I’d go down and then I’d go up and I’d go down,” Grace added about how she dealt with her recovery. “I really had to be patient with myself and trust that everything would work out.”

Ultimately, she was chosen to be part of Team USA and represent the country in her sport. “Forever an Olympian. Thank you, Tokyo!” Grace gushed via Instagram after returning home from Japan. “This has been an experience of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more grateful. I can’t thank my family enough for all their love and support, I wouldn’t be here today without them. Also, big thank you to everyone who has believed in me along the way your support means the world to me. I’m so excited to see what the future holds.”

