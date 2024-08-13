Blake Shelton has said that being a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani’s three kids has changed him “in every possible way,” adding that his secret to coparenting Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and 10-year-old Apollo, the 54-year-old’s sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, is sharing what he loves.

“Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know?” the country star, 48, has said.

It’s working: On July 29, Zuma took the stage at Blake’s Oklahoma music venue, Ole Red — a year after Kingston performed in the same space!

“Those boys lean on Blake and depend on him,” an insider tells Life & Style. “Being a stepdad has taught Blake a whole lot. It’s a role he’s grown into and takes seriously and says it’s changed him for the better. It’s been a thrill for Blake, too.”