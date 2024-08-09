Gwen Stefani is so proud of her and Gavin Rossdale’s son Kingston Rossdale, who’s now an emerging star in his own right – and it’s helping heal her frosty relationship with the British rocker, which is making current hubby Blake Shelton a little nervous, an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Gavin always said he’s never gotten over Gwen,” the insider says. “Now, their blooming boy Kingston seems to be doing really well and they’re leading the charge to get his career going.”

The “Just a Girl” singer, 54, met Gavin Rossdale, 58, the lead singer of Bush, when her own band No Doubt toured with them in 1995. They dated for six years before tying the knot in 2002. In May 2006, they welcomed their first kid, a son, Kingston, 18, followed by Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. They split in 2015, after 20 years together.

“They’re very proud, it’s beginning to bring them closer again after all these years of awkwardness,” the source continues.

Before Gwen and Gavin announced their split, the “Hollaback Girl” singer joined the panel of judges on the musical competition show, The Voice, in September 2014, alongside Blake, 48, who was also still married to country star Miranda Lambert at the time.

Just two months later, in November 2014, Gwen posted a flirty photo of her and Blake, sparking rumors they had gotten together behind the scenes. The couple revealed they were dating in 2015 while both were going through divorces. Blake and Gwen married in a ceremony held on his ranch over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

There was intense speculation of infidelity at first, as both Gwen and Blake were still married during their initial years judging contestants on The Voice.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Everyone knows Gavin has his problems with Gwen and Blake,” the insider confirms. “It’s not an easy situation because of all the tension lingering among the three of them, but he’s more than happy to let Kingston establish himself and hopes it breaks down some of the awkwardness between him and Gwen.”

Blake has shown he’s willing to support Gwen and Gavin’s kids as a stepdad. The “God’s Country” singer even stepped up to help their middle child, Zuma, make his country music debut at Blake’s Oklahoma bar, Ole Red, in July.

Still, the source dishes there can be too much of a good thing for Blake when it concerns Gwen and Gavin coparenting.

“They’re talking and getting along well, which is a nice change for them, but for Blake it tugs at his insecurities.”

The insider continues: “At one point, Gwen saw Gavin as the love of her life, so anytime they hang out for extended periods and laugh and get along better, it makes Blake worry.”

“He’s just trying to bite his lip, saying publicly he’s glad it’s better, but it’s no secret Blake and Gavin hate each other.”

“Right when Blake and Gwen are back on track and everything’s going well again, Gavin is breaking in.”