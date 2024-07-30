Gwen Stefani‘s son Zuma Rossdale proved he’s learned a thing or two from stepdad Blake Shelton when he made his county music debut at the “Hell Right” singer’s Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Blake, 48, proudly introduced Zuma, 15, for his big night on Monday, July 29, as seen in a video taken by an audience member. The teen walked on stage in a black cowboy hat, long sleeved striped button up shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots while carrying his acoustic guitar.

“This is him, everybody,” the “God’s Country” singer said before Zuma sat down on a stool and asked the audience, “How y’all doing?” to wild cheers.

Blake sweetly adjusted the microphones for his stepson, who confidently launched into a cover of Zach Bryan‘s 2022 hit “Oklahoma Smokeshow.” The CMA winner stepped to the side and watched Zuma perform, beaming with pride.

Zuma appeared to be a big fan of Zach, 28, as he performed another one of his hits, 2020’s “Revival,” as seen in a video taken by a separate audience member.

Gwen, 54, shares Zuma with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. It appears their son likes his stepfather’s genre of music just as much as rock, as Gavin, 58, is the lead singer of the British band Bush.

Zuma’s proud mom was on hand for her son’s performance, although she didn’t share it with fans. Instead, Gwen posted an Instagram Story video on July 29 of Blake on stage singing “Pour Me a Drink,” his recent collaboration with Post Malone.

The event was a family affair, as she panned the camera to show son Apollo sitting next to her in a cowboy hat while watching his stepfather perform.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Blake opened Ole Red in Tishomingo in 2017, so he could give local music artists a location to showcase their talents. The “All About Tonight” singer lives just outside of town on a 1,382-acre ranch.

Gwen and Blake married at the ranch on July 3, 2021. After the couple began dating in 2015, the property became a second home to the “Sweet Escape” singer and her three sons. She loved sharing social media photos and videos of her boys fishing, riding ATVs and enjoying the great outdoors with Blake.

Gavin and Gwen’s eldest son, Kingston, previously performed at Ole Red. A patron shared a TikTok video of him on stage in August 2023. Although he didn’t go full country like his younger brother, Kingston, 18, showed he’s got strong pipes and fans melted when he walked to the side of the stage and gave Blake a huge hug at the end of the song.

The former Voice judged gushed about life as a stepfather in a December 2022 interview.

“They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew: I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy,” Blake told People. “I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into.”

“It’s a different kind of self-worth,” he continued. “Maybe it’s the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you.”

“Having kids, it truly does make you go, ‘Oh whoa. Wait a minute.’ This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.’ If you don’t say that to yourself, I think you’re only hurting yourself because you’re going to miss out,” Blake added. “I’ve accomplished more than anything I would ever imagine and made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back… [Family] is what I want to invest in now.”