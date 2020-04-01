Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Celebrities, they’re just like us! On Tuesday, March 31, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to conduct a skincare Q&A with her fans. “Followers and friends!! Tell me what some of your favorite skincare must-haves are,” the model, 23, began. “And tell me what you think your skin is lacking/could use more of … where you struggle in the skin department and where you don’t! Go!”

Of course, with over 26 million followers, Hailey received a ton of inquiries and offered a myriad of great beauty advice. However, one fan’s submission really caught our attention. “I feel all celebrities/influencers seem to have good skin and we need someone to relate to,” the user wrote.

Justin Bieber’s wife had the best response! “Well, everyone’s skin is different. I feel like I’m really honest and I don’t try to relate where I don’t have firsthand experience,” Hailey replied. “For example, I’ve never struggled with cystic acne and any time someone asks my advice, I usually suggest talking to a dermatologist. A lot of your skin depends on genetics, hormones, environment, diet, etc. I’m only ever trying to share knowledge that I know to be true!”

Hailey definitely wasn’t bluffing about that, y’all. So much so, that the Arizona native shared a number of methods she uses regularly. “My skin feels dull,” one follower said. “This is gonna sound crazy, but I promise you, it helps,” Hailey assured. “Take an egg and crack it into a bowl, add a little bit of honey, mix it together and put it on your face until it’s dry and wash off. It’s also a fun DIY mask.”

Hailey also has some unorthodox tips for getting rid of acne. “I’ve always been a fan of diaper rash cream for pimples. I swear by it!” she suggested. Well, if nothing else, diaper rash cream, eggs and honey are definitely cheaper than some of the high-end remedies out there! We’ll have to give it a try.

