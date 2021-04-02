Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

After a long night of drinking, fatigue, headache and nausea can set in as common hangover symptoms. But, facial puffiness is also one of the telltale signs of alcohol intake! I reached out to health and beauty luminaries to get their expert recommendation as to how you can minimize bloating of your face the day after drinking!

Elevate Your Head

“Try sleeping with an extra pillow after excess alcohol consumption,” says dermatologist Dr. Janette Black. “Sleeping with your head elevated can help decrease swelling and the appearance of facial puffiness in the am.”

Ice Water Soak

“Looking rough after a big night out? I recommend an ice water soak,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “Simply take the largest bowl in your house and fill it with ice and water. Gently place your face in it and hold your breath for as long as you can. Repeat a few times to diminish facial bloat.”

Try a Facial

“Drinking dehydrates you and your skin responds by trying to hold on to water. This is why your face looks puffy after a night on the town,” explains beauty brokering baroness Adeena Fried. “Address facial bloat by having a Hydrafacial treatment with lymphatic drainage. The treatment is relaxing as well as hydrating and the lymphatic drainage add-on takes the puff right out of your face!”

After a night of drinking, red, puffy, dehydrated facial skin should be approached carefully,” recommends skincare eminence Camielle Morgan. “Try a Jetsetter Hydroserum Facial Mask by LaserAway Beauty. These ultra hydrating ’emergency masks’ are just what a hangover face needs. My pro tip is to keep them in the fridge so you’ll get the added benefit of a cooling effect.”

Avoid Salty Foods

“Excess salt intake while consuming alcohol can contribute to extra fluid retention in your face,” dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson adds. “So of course make appropriate choices when drinking but also avoid having too many salty chips with your salt-rimmed margaritas, and go with low-sodium soy sauce with your sushi and saké.”

Hydrate!

“College students are notorious for partying and an early class following a rager means a puffy face and nausea,” notes college athlete and millennial trend tastemaker Brynn Chandler. “I recommend drinking a carbonated prebiotic beverage like Poppi as soon as you wake up after a night out. Keep one on the nightstand! It offers fast hydration, it is easy on a queasy stomach, and it will remove facial bloat before your first class!”