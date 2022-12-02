Has Erin Andrews Had Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation Over the Years in Photos

Erin Andrews has been a trailblazer when it comes to women in sports broadcasting. She’s at the top of her game, reporting from the sidelines of Fox NFL games, and looks nearly the same at the age of 44 in 2022 as she did as an up-and-coming talent at ESPN in 2004. But has she ever had plastic surgery?

The former Dancing With the Stars cohost said that she’d “never done it,” but was “curious about all of it” in the September 2014 issue of Health magazine.

“I’ve seen great work, and I think we’ve all seen bad,” she explained. “I’m very afraid of doing anything. I feel like I would be obsessive about it, like, ‘Wait, does this look real?’ I’m sure there will be a time in my life when I’ll want to look into it, but it’s just not right now.”

Erin is a fitness fanatic and admitted that competing on DWTS with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2010 was one of her greatest physical challenges.

“It was one of the toughest things that I have ever done,” the sports lover told Muscle and Fitness in 2021. “Like, I work out all the time, I can do cardio, I grew up as a dancer but first of all; ballroom training is completely different from any sort of tap, ballet, or jazz that I had ever taken … and I have horrific posture as it is. You gotta tuck your bum in and be really close and sensuous with your partner when I’m like the biggest goofball ever.”

“It was phenomenal. I thought it was so great,” Erin added with a laugh, as she and Maks managed to make it to the finals and finished in third place. In the process, she lost 15 pounds of body fat while gaining muscle through the rigorous dance practices.

When it comes to Erin’s flawless complexion and good health, she chalked it up to quality products and personal hydration.

“I have gotten into Augustinus Bader products. The cleanser is insane. I use that on my face at night and then I use the Rich Cream on my neck and chest because, obviously, that’s where we age the most,” she revealed to New Beauty in 2021. “Their body cream is insane. I’m very much like, ‘Listen, I’m going to be luxurious right now and give my skin a minute.’”

“I learned just drinking as much water as possible, and getting those electrolytes in, is key,” Erin continued. “Vitamins are huge for me … We spend so much money on our hair and our skin, why are we not putting good sh-t in our bodies, vitamin-wise?

Scroll down for photos of Erin’s transformation over the years.