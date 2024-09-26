Has Reba McEntire Had Plastic Surgery? Quotes and Beauty Routine

They say drinking water and minding your business are the keys to a youthful appearance and considering the way Reba McEntire looks, that may be the ultimate beauty trick! The “I’m a Survivor” artist is always glowing on the red carpet and her ageless features have sparked plastic surgery speculation amongst fans.

Reba has addressed the rumors in the past – and has also shared the daily beauty practices she lives by.

Has Reba McEntire Had Plastic Surgery?

The Voice coach has never admitted to undergoing a cosmetic procedure. However, she thinks it’s “great” for people who choose to get plastic surgery. In 2009, Reba told OK! Magazine that she was Botox-free.

“I don’t do it. Everybody else can, it’s fine with me. I don’t,” the Reba star told the outlet at the time. “It’s botulism, so I didn’t want to put that in my body. I think plastic surgery’s great if that’s what you want to do.”

Getty

What Is Reba McEntire’s Beauty Routine?

Celebrities with flawless skin practice differing beauty routines, but one thing is never forgotten: SPF.

“I take my makeup off every night, cleanse my face,” Reba told OK! Magazine during her 2022 interview. “I wash my face in the morning … and moisturize very well. I get facials as regularly as I can, and drink lots of water. And I do take fish oils.”

In 2019, the country legend told Closer how she gets glammed for award shows.

Trae Patton/ NBC

“Moisturizer! Love me some Watercress Hydration Cascade by Farmhouse Fresh. I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night,” she told the publication at the time. “I do a Hydra-Facial to give my skin an extra hug of plumpness.”

In April 2024, Reba shared when she learned that being unique and confident is how beauty is made.

“I was pale, [had] lots of freckles and frizzy hair,” she told E! News at the time. “And my girlfriends had long, black, straight, beautiful round curls. Another girlfriend could tan easily, so I’d lay out with her and she would get brown as a biscuit — and I’d be blistered.”

The “Fancy” singer “figured it out,” and realized that she was “not supposed to be like them.”

“I’m just me. It took me a long time to accept that and realize that.”

Reba McEntire’s Makeup Secrets

The “Consider Me Gone” singer revealed that she was advised not to wear dark lipstick, but she loves the look too much to let it go.

“I like a darker lip. My makeup artist said it would be best to lighten up the color on my lips and add shine,” Reba told New Beauty in 2019. “Evidently, a softer lip looks less harsh and keeps the attention on the eyes. I’ve taken his advice and I like the subtler look. But I sometimes sneak in a darker lip in the evening.”

Reba McEntire Embraces Her Age

“I’m very proud of how old I am or how young I am,” she told E! News in April 2024. “Real beauty means that you’re comfortable in your own skin. And if you’re confident and comfortable, you’re gonna feel beautiful.”