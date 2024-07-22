Fans followed country singer Rory Feek‘s heartbreak after his beloved wife and singing partner Joey Feek lost her battle with cancer in 2016. Today, many are wondering if he ever remarried.

Has Rory Feek Remarried After Death of Wife Joey?

The “One Angel” singer revealed in a July 18, 2024, blog post that he remarried, and that the wedding came as a secret to his new wife, Rebecca, who was his daughter Indiana’s schoolteacher.

“I sang at a wedding this past weekend. The only thing was … the bride had no idea. Neither did most of the family and friends who came. So, it was a big surprise for just about everyone there. Except me,” Rory began.

He revealed that the pair married “under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion” in Greycliff, Montana.

Rory wrote and performed a special song for the occasion titled “I Do,” and also shared a music video of their wedding set to the tune.

While writing about the song’s inspiration, Rory confessed, “I found myself thinking about how blessed I was to be given the opportunity to love again. To not only feel loved but to have the chance to give love once more. To be the person who gets to spend my life making Rebecca happy.”

Rory and Joey Feek’s Daughter Supported Him Remarrying

“Our wedding actually began with Indy. It was her idea,” Rory wrote about his daughter whom he welcomed with Joey in 2014.

“Up until that time, Indiana only saw Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca’ as her schoolteacher and our friend. And although she had become much more than that to me, I was very careful to let Indy ‘figure it out’ on her own. And honestly, I wasn’t really sure if she ever could, or would, at all,” he said of his child.

Indy’s “love for her Mama is so great and so big in her life. Neither Rebecca or I wanted to hurt that in any way. And so we just waited and watched to see if it might ever occur to Indiana that Rebecca could be more than just a friend to her Papa, and to her,” he continued.

In March when Rebecca came to their farmhouse to take Indy to school, “They came back in the kitchen and Rebecca said, ‘Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.’ I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, ‘Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa…'”

Rory was “caught off guard” and said it was something they would need to pray about.

“And then Indy looked at me and said ‘and I told Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother…'” he shared.

At the end of his post, the “Gentleman” singer noted how with his wedding, “Indiana was given the gift of having a Mama in her life again. And Rebecca was given the gift of being a mother. And we became a family.”

What Happened to Joey Feek?

Joey died in March 2016 after a two-year fight with Stage 4 cervical cancer. She was only 40 years old.

The couple, who released seven albums as the duo Joey + Rory, shared her battle with the disease on social media, as fans around the world followed her health crisis.

When announcing her death in a blog post, Rory wrote, “My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in Heaven. The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased, and all her tears are dry. Joey is in the arms of her beloved brother Justin and using her pretty voice to sing for her savior.”

“As we were gathered around her, holding hands and praying, my precious bride breathed her last (breath). And a moment later took her first breath on the other side,” he added.