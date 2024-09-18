Heather Gay Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Heather Gay debuted a new and improved look during season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Mary Cosby pointed out Heather’s slimmer figure during the premiere in September 2024, leading the Bad Mormon author to open up about her weight loss journey.

“I finally cracked the code. I lost 25 pounds and now Mary Cosby loves me,” Heather said in a confessional.

During the beginning of the Bravo star’s weight loss journey, she admitted that she used Ozempic for help.

“You lose 5 pounds, people are nicer to you,” she told People in November 2023. “I don’t know why. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down 5.”