Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay revealed she’s been taking the weight loss drug Ozempic but hasn’t seen the dramatic outcome other stars have when it comes to shedding pounds.

“I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results. And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great,” Heather, 49, told People on Wednesday, November 29, at Variety’s Women in Reality TV event in Los Angeles.

The Bravo star said she has lost five pounds but found it “discouraging” that people treated her differently because she was slightly slimmer.

“You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” she continued. “I don’t know why. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

Several other Housewives have confessed to taking Ozempic, a semaglutide originally developed for diabetics.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told host Andy Cohen during an April 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she’d been taking Ozempic for the past “six weeks,” and quipped that “not one” of her costars wasn’t also using the drug to lose weight. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she explained.

Some celebrities have seen dramatic weight loss results while on Ozempic that have caused them to curtail the use.

Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi lost 11 pounds over 21 days in February. By April, her weight had plummeted from 138 pounds to just 111 pounds, prompting her to tell fans via Instagram that it was “a little bit more weight than [she] was anticipating to lose.” Two months later, GG told followers she had cut back on her Ozempic dosages and was just on it for “maintenance.”

Sharon Osbourne has been one of the most vocal stars when it comes to Ozempic and weight loss. The TV personality revealed in May that she lost 30 pounds in four months by taking injections of Ozempic.

“The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever,” Sharon explained on U.K.’s The Talk, saying she quit taking the semaglutide and had yet to put any weight back on.

During a September 21 appearance on Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon said that her weight loss went too far. “It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,” she revealed.

Earlier that month, Sharon confessed that she was under 100 pounds, telling E! News,”I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”