Heather Graham is a total goddess when it comes to rocking a bikini. It’s nearly impossible to believe that in January 2022, the actress turned 52 years old, because she has the same toned and terrific body that she did when she shot to fame in the iconic 1996 film Swingers.

The Hangover star absolutely loves any vacation that involves a beach, and fortunately for her Instagram followers, she puts her collection of bikinis to good use. Heather loves going for swims in the ocean, lying on beach loungers and anything that involves fun in the sun.

Some of the actress’ favorite getaways have included trips to Italy, Greece, the Bahamas and other locales where there’s clear blue water. Heather prefers the simplicity of a single-colored bikini, often wearing styles in black, white or green. The Boogie Nights star is a complete fan of two-pieces that show off her flat, toned tummy and trim waist, as she completely eschews one-pieces in favor of being a bikini babe.

Heather looks so good today because she’s taken care of her body through diet and exercise over the years. “Working out gives me a sense of relaxation, because oftentimes I feel like I’m just thinking too much,” the blonde beauty told shedyourweight.com in 2011. “And I used to eat sweets all the time. I was a big sugar person, but now, I’m like, ‘I can’t do that,’ so I try to eat healthier. I try to choose what’s right for my body.”

The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star has since elaborated on other changes to her diet. “I’ve become one of those annoying people who’s like, ‘I’m not gonna eat white flour and I’m not gonna eat sugar.’ I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour,” she told Refinery 29 in 2013.

Heather’s long, lean figure is also helped out by the fact that she finds doing hours of yoga “fun.” She revealed to the website, “I’m obsessed with yoga. For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing.” No wonder she still has such a killer bikini body in her 50s!

