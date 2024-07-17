Henry Cavill is expecting his first baby with longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, and they’re very much in love — but sources exclusively tell Life & Style that friends of the actor are urging him to put a ring on her finger.

The Man of Steel actor, 41, and the Hollywood executive, 34, have been Instagram official since April 2021 and announced three years later that they are having a baby; however, there is one major milestone they haven’t hit.

“Natalie has been incredibly patient with him but like everybody who knows Henry back in Hollywood, she’s waiting for him to formalize things with a proposal and a wedding date,” reveals a longtime pal of the action star.

It appears that Henry may not be ready for such a big commitment. “As he and Natalie march forward with plans for a family and even for business collaborations, Henry still keeps one foot in his hobby-filled lifestyle and also is totally adamant about making England, and not Los Angeles, his permanent base of operations,” the source explains.

“A lot of this relationship has been conducted over long distances because Henry treasures his bachelor time too much, but he also has a whole extended family in England that he’s still very close to and that he still relies on.”

But just because the timing isn’t ideal, a proposal is not out of the question. “Henry does everything at his own pace and is careful about every decision he makes,” the source notes, “but that still doesn’t explain why he hasn’t taken the big step Natalie clearly wants him to. She’s not an insecure person but Henry’s super-slow and purposeful way of doing everything in their relationship has made her a bit antsy, to say the least!”

The actor confirmed in April that he and Natalie are expecting their first baby. “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he told Access Hollywood at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare‘s New York City premiere.

The Argylle actor also celebrated this Father’s Day by asking his Instagram followers for advice ahead of the birth of his child. He posted a selfie while sitting in front of a nursery on June 16, writing in the caption, “Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??”

He added, “And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay.”

Most recently, he and Natalie were seen holding hands as they took a stroll in London on July 11. Natalie had her baby bump on full display as she wore a gray maxi skirt, black sweater and black-heeled shoes.

The actor and the producer at Vertigo Entertainment made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, posing while playing a game of chess. “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?” Natalie captioned the post.