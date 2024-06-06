Macaulay Culkin Is 'Reinventing the Wheel' for Father's Day

Macaulay Culkin recently opened up about his “complicated relationship” with his dad, but he wasn’t letting that stop him from enjoying Father’s Day with his two sons, whom he shares with longtime partner Brenda Song.

“Since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me,” Macaulay, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda). In our house Father’s Day isn’t held in as high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick’s day, Valentine’s Day, and the 4th of July. I try to do fun things for the boys on Father’s Day. It’s a special day.”

He continued, “Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father.”

Along with the caption, the Home Alone star shared a photo of a care package he received from Lucasfilm that included a plush Darth Vader toy and “things that are more meant for my children to enjoy.”

Macaulay has been open about his tumultuous relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin in the past. In 2018, the Good Son star appeared as a guest on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast and revealed that he hadn’t spoken to his father in “about a quarter of a century” and that the two were “never tight.”

As Macaulay’s fame grew, he claimed his father was “relatively jealous” of his success.

“Everything he tried to do in his life, I excelled at before I was 10 years old,” the My Girl actor explained.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

When Marc, 60, asked Macaulay how his dad’s dislike of him manifested when he was young, he replied, “He was a bad man, honestly. He was abusive, physically and mentally. I can show you all my scars if you want me to, but yeah, no, he was a bad dude.”

In 2001, the dad of two, recalled a moment when his father wouldn’t allow him to sleep in a bed simply to show Macaulay he was in charge.

“I was making God-knows-how-much money, and Kit was making me sleep on the couch, just because he could,” Macaulay ​told the New York Times at the time. “Just to let you know who’s in charge and just to let you know if he doesn’t want you to sleep in a bed, you’re not going to sleep in a bed.”