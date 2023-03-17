Growing family! Brenda Song and her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin, are the proud parents of two sons. Keep scrolling to learn about their kids, the meanings behind their names and read their rare quotes about parenthood.

How Many Kids Do Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Have?

The couple welcomed their firstborn son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021. His arrival was kept under wraps until Brenda and Macaulay confirmed his birth by issuing a statement that they were “overjoyed.”

Their family grew when the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum gave birth to baby No. 2 sometime before Christmas 2022, according to Us Weekly.

What Are the Meanings Behind Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin’s Sons’ Names?

Dakota is named after the Home Alone actor’s late sister of the same name, who died in a car accident in 2008.

Meanwhile, the inspiration behind Carson’s name has not yet been revealed.

What Have Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Said About Parenthood?

The pair – who were first linked in 2017 – have been known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. However, they made rare comments about their hopes to have children together before they welcomed baby No. 1.

In August 2018, Macaulay revealed he wanted to have kids with the Disney Channel alum. “I’m gonna make some babies,” Macaulay said while appearing on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

Meanwhile, Brenda previously opened up about how becoming a mother changed her priorities. “I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat,” the Dollface actress told E! News in February 2022. “But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I’m doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him.”

Are Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Engaged?

After four years of dating, Brenda and Macaulay got engaged in January 2022.

The California native sparked speculation when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her left hand on January 25, 2022. The following day, a source told Us Weekly that the couple planned to tie the knot.

“They are and always have been very in love with each other,” the insider told the outlet at the time.