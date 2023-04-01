Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song Spotted With Their Kids for 1st Time Since Welcoming Baby No. 2: Photos

Family day! Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song were spotted with their two kids, Dakota and Carson, on an outing for the first time since welcoming baby No. 2.

The family of four were trying to stay dry on a rainy day in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30, per photos obtained by Life & Style. The Home Alone actor, 42, was seen wearing a gray sweater, a blue baseball cap, black pants and Converse sneakers as he lifted their new baby boy out of the car. For her part, the Disney Channel alum, 34, sported a long black puffer coat with cuffed jeans and sneakers as she carried their eldest son, Dakota.

The former child stars’ sweet outing comes just two weeks after Us Weekly reported that they had secretly welcomed baby Carson sometime before December 2022. Previously, they welcomed Dakota in April 2021. The couple tend to keep their personal life together away from the public eye, as they refrained from commenting on Dakota’s birth until later that month, releasing a brief statement at the time.

“We’re overjoyed,” they said at the time.

The pair were first linked together in June 2017. More than one year later, Brenda gushed about her man and their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in September 2018.

“It’s great!” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum told the outlet, adding, “I don’t like to talk about my personal life, but everything’s wonderful and I’m happy.”

For Macaulay’s part, he opened up about his desire to start a family with Brenda during an August 2018 interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” he proudly said at the time. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

While they rarely speak about their relationship in public, Brenda penned a loving note to Macaulay via Instagram in August 2020 in honor of his 40th birthday.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she wrote at the time. “But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”

Nearly two years later, the duo was engaged by January 2022.

