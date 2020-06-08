Actress Holland Taylor landed her first role in the late ‘60s. Since then, the Legally Blonde alum, 77, has gone on to amass an impressive net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That said, Holland makes her money from more than just movies. Keep reading to learn more!

Holland appeared on 101 episodes of Two and a Half Men :

The Philadelphia native, who played Evelyn Harper on the sitcom, reportedly made an estimated $75,000 per episode.

Holland has appeared on a number of television shows:

While Two and a Half Men was Holland’s longest stint on any series, she also appeared on The Practice for 29 episodes, The L Word for nine episodes, Electric City for 20 episodes and more. Most recently, Holland, who is currently dating fellow actress Sarah Paulson, played Ellen Kincaid in the Netflix mini-series Hollywood.

Holland is a playwright:

In 2009, she wrote and produced a one-woman play about Ann Richards called Ann: An Affectionate Portrait of Ann Richards. As a result, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play.

“Ann Richards really changed my life. She died in 2006, and I was overwhelmed with sadness that was a little unnatural, since I had only met her once,” Holland told Closer Weekly during a June 2020 interview. “I admired her more than anyone I’ve known personally, because I’ve never been so struck by a life fully dedicated to making a difference for the common good. My unhappiness persisted for so long, I had to do something. It fell on me like a mission to convey the inspiration this person brought to everyone, to lift people up, to give them hope, to give them confidence that life can improve, that government can be good, that life is positive and funny and wonderful.”

As for the future of Holland’s career, she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon! “I’ve probably never worked this much!” she told the publication. “I play The Great Leader in Bill & Ted Face the Music. I’m on Hollywood right now, and I did the sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before [To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You], both on Netflix. And something else even I forgot. I’m [all over], like horses — at the rodeo! So it’s kind of amazing.”

What a legend!