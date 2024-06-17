Holly Scarfone’s Plastic Surgery: Before, After Photos

Nose Job

Holly took her online fans along her nose job journey in a July 2022 TikTok vlog. She prefaced the video by sharing how much she “love[d]” her nose and was “not insecure about it.”

However, Holly got struck in the nose which restricted one side of her nasal passage.

“I’m a little bit swollen but it’s not bad. The surgery actually took five hours. We thought it was gonna be three,” she said in the video. “It turned out that not only was the tip deviated, I was deviated all the way up my nose. And now I can breathe.”