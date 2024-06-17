Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Holly Scarfone’s Plastic Surgery: Before, After Photos

Getty, Holly Scarfone/ TikTok

Did Perfect Match’s Holly Scarfone Get Plastic Surgery? Her Before and After Photos

Fashion & Beauty
Jun 17, 2024 4:18 pm·
By
Picture

Holly Scarfone made a splash when she appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 3 and continued her popularity on social media. After sparking dating rumors with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in 2022, the reality star remained in the public eye when she joined the season 2 cast of Netflix’s Perfect Match two years later.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

Known for her looks, the influencer has sparked plastic surgery speculation from fans over the years and has addressed the fillers and injectables she’s had done.

Picture