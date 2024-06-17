Holly Scarfone’s Plastic Surgery: Before, After Photos

Did Perfect Match’s Holly Scarfone Get Plastic Surgery? Her Before and After Photos
Holly Scarfone made a splash when she appeared on Too Hot to Handle season 3 and continued her popularity on social media. After sparking dating rumors with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick in 2022, the reality star remained in the public eye when she joined the season 2 cast of Netflix’s Perfect Match two years later.
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
Known for her looks, the influencer has sparked plastic surgery speculation from fans over the years and has addressed the fillers and injectables she’s had done.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5