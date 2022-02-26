New lady? Scott Disick was spotted dining with a Kylie Jenner lookalike, Too Hot to Handle season 3 cast member Holly Scarfone.

The Talentless founder, 38, was seen leaving Nobu Malibu with Holly, 23, on Thursday, February 24, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Scott wore a black puffer coat with matching black pants, sneakers and a baseball cap, while the reality star donned a beautiful beige maxi dress, with black slip-on shoes, keeping her brown hair down in a loose, wavy style.

The Netflix personality looks strikingly similar to Kylie, 24, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister. The Flip it Like Disick star dated the Poosh founder, 42, on and off from 2006 to 2015. They share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Kourtney has moved on with fiancé Travis Barker.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Upon scrolling through Holly’s Instagram account, fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between her and the Kylie Cosmetics founder. Under one picture that Holly posted on Tuesday, February 22, multiple users took to the comments section to point out the striking resemblance.

“Kylie, is that you?” one fan wrote. “Has anyone ever told you that you look like Kylie?” another commented.

Scott has been seen out and about with multiple women after splitting from his most recent ex-girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, in September 2021 after nearly one year of dating. He was later was noticed hanging out with model and former off-again, on-again flame Bella Banos white vacationing in St. Barts with friends in December 2021. By January 2022, he was spotted on several date nights with another model — Hana Cross — with the two of them hitting his favorite spot, Nobu, once.

Although he seems to enjoy getting to know new people, Scott, unfortunately, hasn’t found the right one yet. An insider told Life & Style in December 2021 that Scott is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with” and to “marry and have more kids” with.

“His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore,” the source noted at the time, before adding that the father of three can’t help feeling a little hurt” that his ex Kourtney, is “happily engaged” and “planning a wedding” with Travis, 46.

The insider continued, “[Scott] really thought Amelia could be The One. Now he’s back to square one.”