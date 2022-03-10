This is one way to confirm a possible romance. Scott Disick commented on a super sexy Instagram snapshot of rumored girlfriend Holly Scarfone wearing a sheer bra and panties and asked, “Where is my photo credit?” insinuating he took the racy picture. Holly later added that the up-close snapshot was taken by the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Holly, 23, could be seen wearing the Blossom Balcony underwear set by the brand Lounge. It featured a sheer black bra with lace trim and a matching thong that showed off her amazing figure to perfection.

The model was standing on a balcony at night with the lights of the Eiffel Tower behind her. She captioned the photo, “Lounging in the city of amour,” and later gave photo credit to Scott’s Instagram handle, @letthelordbewithyou, following his request for credit in taking the sexy shot.

Courtesy of Holly Scarfone/Instagram

Holly was in Paris supporting Scott, 38, as he hosted a party at 1 OAK nightclub Boum Boum during Paris Fashion Week on March 3. The twosome arrived at the club together, and photos later emerged of the pair showing off steamy PDA by cuddling and kissing inside the venue. But the snapshots were hardly as sexy as Scott taking a closeup of Holly in her barely-there underwear!

Scott and Holly were first spotted together on February 24 outside of sushi hotspot Nobu Malibu. Fans at the time commented on how the brown-eyed, brunette beauty bore a striking resemblance to Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 24. She even has the same pillowy pout.

Holly appeared on Netflix’s third season of Too Hot to Handle that aired in January, where she met her former love interest, Nathan Son Mngomezulu. The pair announced on the January 26 at the reunion special that they were no longer together because of Holly’s busy schedule, but she sure found time to travel to Paris with Scott!

It has been more than a year and a half since Scott’s last serious relationship. He and ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, were together for 11 months before she dumped him in September 2020. Scott was busted for allegedly messaging Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, about her sexy vacation PDA with now-fiancé Travis Barker. Younes posted the messages to his Instagram, and within a week, Amelia had broken up with Scott. With Holly, he’s proving that he still has a thing for brown-eyed, brunette beauties!