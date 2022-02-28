We see you, Kendall Jenner! The supermodel looked gorgeous while posing braless during a photo shoot at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, February 28.

The soon-to-be Hulu star, 26, smiled and waved from the balcony of the Costes hotel in a cropped white tank, black denim skirt and matching coat. Of course, Kendall is also sporting a new strawberry blonde ‘do.

When it comes to going braless, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is all for it! “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” Kendall wrote on her now-defunct app in 2016.

“It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings,” the California native, who is dating professional basketball player Devin Booker, added before revealing why she decided to get her nipples pierced.

“I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it. I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like, ‘Let’s just do it,'” Kendall recalled.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum also dished that her young sister, Kylie Jenner, has her nipples pierced, too. “I wanted to get the piercing for so long before Kylie. She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her,” Kendall clarified, noting the piercing “wasn’t that bad” pain-wise.

Over the years, the high-fashion model has made it clear she’s very comfortable in the skin she’s in, especially on the runway. “Yeah, my biggest concern was definitely falling. And then my tits were out. I don’t know why I wasn’t nervous about that. I was really excited about my tits being out, actually,” Kendall told W magazine after she walked in a Marc Jacobs show. “I don’t know. I’m weird. I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess.”

