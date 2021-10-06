This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here.

Depression is a mood disorder that should be handled with great care. This condition can mess with your mental health and leads to feelings of sadness, anger, or loss.

Some of the common symptoms of depression are:

Mood changes like irritability, anger, anxiousness, aggressiveness, and restlessness.

Feeling sad, empty, and hopeless

Thoughts of suicide

Loss of interest

Inability to concentrate

Sleep disorders

Substance abuse

Your doctor can prescribe some antidepressant medications for improving your symptoms and controlling this condition. However, it is important to be cautious when using these drugs, as they can lead to a lot of severe side effects. Some of the common problems caused by various antidepressants are:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Dry mouth

Sexual problems

Weight gain

Diarrhea or constipation

Fatigue

Tremors

Feeling agitated or anxious

Increased sweating

Sleep disorders

The use of antidepressants can lead to a lot of unwanted effects. So a lot of people hesitate to use such medications for controlling depression.

Now, a natural compound called cannabidiol (CBD) is being recognized as a potential cure for depression. This compound, which is a cannabinoid present in the cannabis plant, carries the ability to control a lot of mental and physical functions in the human body.

Studies suggest that CBD might be able to elicit some of the effects created by antidepressants in the human body thereby effectively controlling depression and various symptoms caused by it. Hence, it can be a natural cure for you to treat this serious mental health condition.

CBD For Depression

The antidepressant medications work by increasing the levels of serotonin in the body. This chemical plays a great role in regulating mood, happiness, and anxiety. Low levels of this neurotransmitter can lead to conditions like depression.

CBD can also have a great impact on serotonin receptors. Even though CBD does not directly increase the levels of serotonin, it can affect the serotonin receptors and enable them to use the serotonin in the body efficiently. People use CBD for anxiety and depression because of this ability of CBD.

CBD can be beneficial for you in comparison with other antidepressant medications, as it can help to treat depression without leading to severe side effects. Also, CBD can provide immediate relief from your symptoms, whereas, most antidepressants can take weeks to show any effects.

