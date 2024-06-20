Prince William has resumed many of his public duties — telling one well-wisher in France on Thursday, June 6, that wife Kate Middleton “is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today.”

That is a “great sign,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Princess of Wales, 42, who announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The progress report was especially exciting for the couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who plan to be at home with their mom for the summer.

The Prince of Wales, 41, who also planned a trip to Germany in late June, “would not leave the kids at home if Kate were really ailing,” the insider continues.

Their children — George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6 — will all be on summer break starting in July, “and Kate wants to keep the vacation as normal as possible,” says a source, adding that’s what has helped them “manage their anxieties.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate’s diagnosis came as a shock to the world when she also revealed that her medical team advised “preventative chemotherapy” and that she was in the early stages of treatment.

The kids have “been coping surprisingly well” amid the tumultuous time, says the Life & Style source.

And Kate hopes to keep the family in good spirits. As in years past, the royal is planning oodles of fun and adventure for George, Charlotte and Louis during their school break.

“It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” an insider previously told Life & Style of the family’s summer plans. “Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!”

The family will largely be based at Anmer Hall — the house in close proximity to the sailing club. Aside from getting their sea legs, the kids have reportedly requested to spend their days hiking, playing tennis and baking cupcakes.

“Without George, Charlotte and Louis in class, things are going to be more chaotic for Kate,” said the insider. “But she’s been resting and gearing up for it.”

On Saturday, June 15, Kate made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis when she attended the Trooping the Colour alongside her family to celebrate father-in-law King Charles III, who is fighting prostate cancer. Kate looked beautiful as she rewore her Jenny Packham dress from 2023, adding a ribbon waist and a blue and white bow at the neckline.

One day before the military parade, Kate announced she would be in attendance via a statement shared by Kensington Palace. She also shared an update on how she’s been doing amid her cancer treatment.

“There are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she wrote. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”