Eminem is known for his highly successful rap career, but he is also a father of three and he doesn’t take kids for granted. After he and now-ex-wife Kimberly Scott welcomed Hailie Jade Mathers in 1995, the “Lose yourself” rapper later adopted Alaina “Lainey” Marie from Kim’s sister, Dawn Scott, and then Stevie Laine.

Although all three of them have been busy with their lives, Alaina announced some life-changing news on December 13, 2021, on social media: her engagement to boyfriend Matt Moeller.

“This moment. This life,” she wrote via Instagram that day, featuring a photo of Matt proposing to her. “Yes a hundred time over. I LOVE YOU.”

Keep reading to find out more about all of Eminem’s kids.

Courtesy of Hailie Jade/Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers Was Born on Christmas Day

Hailie was a holiday miracle baby when she was born on December 25, 1995. Her famous dad later wrote a few tracks inspired by her: “Hailie’s Song” and Mockingbird.”

“The Real Slim Shady’s” first child attended college as she grew up, majoring in psychology from Michigan State University with a 3.9 grade point average, per HollywoodLife.

Hailie is also a strong social media personality as her Instagram account holds more than 2 million followers. Her profile bio is labeled as a gateway into her “unpredictable life,” while also claiming she doesn’t have a Twitter account.

Although it was rare for Eminem to speak out about his daughter in public, he said he was “proud” of her in a Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson interview in 2020.

Stevie Laine Scott Came Out as Non-Binary in 2021

Stevie lane was born in 2002 to Eminem’s ex Kim and Eric Hartter. After reconciling with Kim in 2005, the “Love the Way You Lie” artist soon adopted Stevie. In 2020, Stevie’s biological father died.

One year later, Stevie revealed in a TikTok video their chosen name and that they were non-binary.

Alaina Marie Mathers Is Engaged

Eminem’s eldest daughter, born Amanda Marie Scott, was adopted at a young age when her biological mother and Kim’s twin sister, Dawn, reportedly struggled with substance abuse. Unfortunately, Alaina’s biological mother died in 2016.

Although Alaina is the rapper’s niece biologically, he views her as his own daughter.

“Me and Kim pretty much had her, and she’d live with us wherever we was at,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. His song “Mockingbird” is also inspired by Alaina, as a lyric directly refers to her as Lainey.

Now that she’s engaged to Matt, Eminem will be gaining a new son-in-law. However, he hasn’t publicly vocalized his thoughts on his daughter’s future husband.