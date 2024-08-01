Olympians dedicate years of effort to compete in the world’s most prestigious games, with the hope of winning a gold medal. However, that’s not the only reward! Earning a spot on the podium also comes with a financial bonus.

How Much Money Do Team USA Olympians Make for Winning a Gold Medal?

The payout varies based on the athlete’s country of origin. For Team USA athletes, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee awards $37,500 to gold medalists, $22,500 to silver medalists, and $15,000 to bronze medalists.

While sports fans are familiar with big names like LeBron James, who earned around $128.2 million between May 2023 and May 2024, according to Forbes, the paycheck can mean a great deal to athletes in less prominent sports.

“If I get first versus fourth in this race, which is a matter of 0.3 seconds, that determines what apartment I live in next year,” American canoer Nevin Harrison said earlier this year. “So it’s an added pressure. It’s not just, ‘Oh, people are going to be really excited versus disappointed.’ It’s, ‘Do I pay my bills or not?'”

How Does the Team USA Payout Compare to Athletes in Other Countries?

Team USA’s pay is slightly below average compared to other countries because the U.S. typically has to distribute more medal bonuses due to winning more medals. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Team USA finished at the top of the leaderboard, taking home 39 golds, 41 silvers and 33 bronzes.

In comparison, athletes from countries like Serbia, Malaysia, and Morocco receive upwards of $200,000, according to USA Today. Meanwhile, 10 countries — which include Italy and Hungary — pay their athletes more than $100,000 and offer perks like apartments and vacation vouchers.

Some countries provide separate payouts even if their athletes don’t win a medal. According to the outlet, Germany offers payouts to Olympians who finish between fourth and eighth place, while Morocco provides bonuses to those who finish as far back as 32nd.

Poland — who marked its 100th appearance in 2024 — is one of the biggest trailblazers when it comes to rewarding its athletes for the Paris Olympics, going as far as gifting athletes a free place to live.

“The apartments will be handed over to the medalists for use at the end of 2025 or at the beginning of 2026, so we cannot estimate their value today,” the Polish Olympic Committee spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “It will be a newly built Olympic housing estate and all Polish Olympic champions will live in the same housing estate and even in the same building.”

Besides a new place to live, gold medal-winning athletes will also receive an investment diamond, a vacation voucher for two people worth approximately $25,000 and a painting created by respected and talented Polish artists.

Which Countries Pay Their Athletes the Most for Winning Medals?

Singapore was at the top of the list of the highest-paying countries for the 2022 Tokyo Olympics. Although it’s unknown what their current payout is, Singapore was believed to be paying out athletes $1 million if he or she won gold.