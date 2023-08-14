Article presented by Casey Meyer

For many veterans, returning home from the battlefield marks the beginning of a new fight – the task of reintegrating into society. This battle is characterized by physical, mental, and emotional adjustments, leaving a void between the assistance veterans need and what they receive.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges from the private sector, spearheaded by the audacious and patriotic Ryan Coyne, CEO of Starboard, and Marshall Bush, President of the company and the mastermind behind the remarkable We The People Wine brand and the Working Warrior Foundation. Together, they form a strong team united in their mission to aid veterans in returning to civilian life.

Equipped with valuable experience from various industries, including finance, marketing, and hospitality, Ryan Coyne and Marshall Bush have joined forces to create a brand that resonates with ordinary Americans and supports those who’ve served. With his financial acumen and entrepreneurial drive, Coyne serves as the CEO of Starboard and the CEO of We The People Wine.

Meanwhile, Bush, the granddaughter of Bush 41 and niece of Bush 43, brings her expertise gained as a protege of Tillman Fertita at Landry’s The Events Company and as a coordinator of Super Bowl LI in Houston. Their complementary skills and shared vision make them an unstoppable force in championing the cause of veterans.

This dynamic duo has masterfully crafted strategic partnerships, leading to deals with major retailers such as Total Wine, Fresh Market, ABC in Florida, HEB in Texas, and several other regional chains.

We The People Wine’s rapid expansion can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and philanthropy. By offering consumers an accessible and high-quality wine option, the brand has connected with Americans from all walks of life. As a result, it has gained recognition and secured placements in renowned retail chains nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with esteemed retailers who share our commitment to excellence and support our mission,” proclaims Coyne with genuine enthusiasm. “These partnerships allow us to bring We The People Wine to a broader audience and reinforce our dedication to giving back.”

The brand’s presence in Total Wine, Fresh Market, ABC, HEB, and other notable regional chains amplifies its reach and paves the way for greater charitable impact. As We The People Wine sales soar, so does the brand’s ability to contribute a substantial portion of its profits to the Working Warrior Foundation, fostering positive change in the lives of veterans.

“The rapid growth of We The People Wine is a testament to the incredible support we’ve received from our retail partners and, more importantly, from the American people,” says Bush, her voice brimming with gratitude. “With every bottle sold, we can significantly impact the lives of those who’ve served our country.”

In 2021, We The People Wine was born out of Coyne’s and Bush’s desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of veterans. The brand serves as an accessible, high-quality, and affordable wine offering infused with distinctive values. Additionally, it serves as the primary driver of funds for the Working Warrior Foundation, an organization founded by Coyne to support the reintegration of veterans into civilian life.

“While I have never served, I have always deeply admired the military and wanted to find a way to give back,” explains Coyne, his voice filled with sincerity. “Our partnership with the Working Warrior Foundation through We The People Wine allows us to create a sustainable model for supporting veterans and raising awareness of their challenges.”

The charitable aspect of We The People Wine aligns with Marshall Bush’s family legacy and the vision set forth by her grandfather, Bush 41. Drawing inspiration from his famous challenge for America to be a “Point of Light,” Bush correlates the brand’s philanthropic endeavors with her family’s commitment to service.

“Growing up in a family that has always emphasized the importance of giving back, I wanted to align our business with a cause that would make a tangible difference,” says Bush passionately. “We The People Wine serves as my way of upholding my grandfather’s vision of being a beacon of hope and a source of support for those who’ve served.”

Beyond their dedication to veterans, We The People Wine’s commitment to philanthropy also extends to other causes. Following devastating hurricanes in Florida, the brand partnered with Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, donating a portion of each bottle sold in the state to the hurricane relief fund. Further amplifying the impact, their distributor, RNDC, matched the donations dollar for dollar, doubling the assistance for those affected.

“We believe that as a business, we must be both successful entrepreneurs and compassionate changemakers,” states Bush with conviction. “The charitable aspect of We The People Wine is deeply ingrained in our mission, embodying the family values instilled in me by my grandfather.”

Through We The People Wine and the Working Warrior Foundation, Coyne and Bush are making remarkable strides in supporting veterans and raising awareness of their struggles. Their united front exemplifies the potential of corporations to address pressing societal issues.

As the brand continues to grow and solidify its contribution, the unwavering dedication of Ryan Coyne and Marshall Bush shines as a testament to the power of combining business acumen with a philanthropic cause. Together, they forge a path forward, embodying their shared belief that businesses can be a catalyst for positive change.